Meet the artist who turned his family's mask shop into a house of surreal horrors

James Ensor (1860–1949) spent nearly his entire life in Ostend, Belgium, living above the family shop that sold carnival masks. In the 1880s he turned his back on the realist style that had first brought him recognition and began conjuring a far stranger world: grotesque Christian icons, leering masks, and savage social satire, all rendered with a loose, scratchy line that makes the horrific feel oddly playful.

My favorite pieces are in the etching series The Deadly Sins. One plate shows his Aunt Mimi napping while tiny devils torment her; another depicts a dinner party served by skeletal waiters who carry severed heads on the same platters as lobster. The images are nightmarish yet weirdly charming.

Ensor chose printmaking deliberately. "I want to live, to speak for a long time yet to the men of tomorrow," he said, as quoted in the Public Domain Review. "I think of solid copper plates, of inks which cannot be altered… therefore I have taken etchings as my means of expression."

After losing myself in his dark, surreal visions today, I feel a sudden itch to pick up a pen and start drawing.

