Musk's Tesla diner faces immediate setbacks with massive menu cuts, restricted hours, and tech issues

We had high hopes for the Tesla Diner. Elon Musk has suffered these past few years. He needs a win. One that might compel his kid to speak to him again. A success that could make Grimes overlook what went wrong between them. OK, one that makes his board at Tesla like him? Alas, the man known for the billions of dollars made off the sweat of people more talented than he will ever be has once again shit the business venture bed.

It's only been a couple of weeks since the diner opened, and damned if it's not already the disaster we all knew it would be… only far sooner than anyone could have dreamt. According to Eater, a large number of menu items that were available at the diner's launch have been pulled from its menu. Right now, only five of the sandwiches, two flavours of pie, shakes, and soft drinks are available to order at the diner. A Tesla Diner spokesperson says that the number of dishes on the menu was cut down, due to high demand. We say that they'd been planning The Tesla Diner since 2018 and would have had their market research dialled in. Here's a bit of what Eater has to say:

Dishes originally on the menu that have been removed include the market salad, club sandwich, hash brown bites, biscuits and red gravy, and chocolate chip cookies. The veggie patty option for the burger is also no longer available. Breakfast items like waffles that were once listed as "all-day breakfast," implying they were available all the time, are now only served in the mornings. Greenspan said soft serve ice cream would be back on the menu later this week, so the farm could meet the increased demand, while the biscuits would return as a special "sooner rather than later." The reimagined classic fountain drinks, including Shirley Temples and Creamsicles, are gone. While the Tesla Diner marketed itself as a 24-hour restaurant, reports from some drivers say non-Tesla vehicles are not allowed to charge on the premises, while its hours of operation are limited to 6 a.m. to midnight, except for those charging and ordering through their Teslas. The vaunted screen-ordering system with the geofence alert wasn't working off-premises as of August 5, but Tesla drivers were able to order from their cars once they parked and began charging.

It's so good to see that the same quality, kept promises and brand integrity that Tesla owners have come to know is available right across all of Musk's business ventures: exploding rockets, Air Force targets and restaurants included.

