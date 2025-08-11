Noted bigot asks the Supreme Court to overturn marriage equality

Kim Davis, who served time for refusing to do her job and issue marriage certificates to people she didn't want to have one, is asking the Supreme Court to consider her bigotry as an exercise in religious freedom.

Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for six days in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages plus $260,000 for attorneys fees. In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Davis argues First Amendment protection for free exercise of religion immunizes her from personal liability for the denial of marriage licenses. More fundamentally, she claims the high court's decision in Obergefell v Hodges — extending marriage rights for same-sex couples under the 14th Amendment's due process protections — was "egregiously wrong." ABC

This is a long shot, but with this Supreme Court, who knows? Lower courts have determined Davis has no First Amendment rights in this case, as she was working for the State of Kentucky. However, if Davis can get the SCOTUS to let her off, it'd also end marriage equality.