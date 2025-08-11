Now you can draw anywhere on Earth (what could go wrong?)

If you haven't been living under a rock, you likely remember the best thing to ever come out of Reddit: r/place, the virtual canvas collaboratively filled in one pixel at a time. It's come back for a couple of encore performances, but only now has it been truly elevated to the next level.

Check out Wplace, a project by an independent developer that expands the core concept of r/place to cover the entire world. Your drawings and those of everyone else engaging with the project are superimposed over a colossal world map rather than a relatively small digital canvas, allowing for hometown pride, community collaborations, or even virtual invasions.

Even if you're not artistically inclined, it's still very much worth checking out to see what your corner of the world is showing off. Naturally, mine is covered in lovingly rendered pixel portraits of Tyler, The Creator. Never change, LA.