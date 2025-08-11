Recreation of MUTHUR 6000 computer system from Alien

Though perhaps not the most memorable thing from Alien (1979), the chunky old-school computer systems, with their glowing green text and electromechanical noises, are a wonder. They still strike me as futuristic, somehow, not least because we're finally learning to fear unnecessary complexity in our machines. 70-OTU fastidiously recreated the MUTHUR system, as depicted here and there in the movie while the space truckers face up to their predicament.

This is just my bag. I've been recreating some of the same things for 8-bit computers, with an eye to remaking the original 1984 survival-horror computer game of Alien.











Here's one the original scenes, for reference:

Bonus scene! In the pipe, five by five.





