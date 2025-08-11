Simple 5-minute technique helps manage overwhelming anxiety in uncertain times

If you've been paying attention to the news today (or this decade, for that matter), you're likely feeling a cornucopia of emotions and bodily sensations. Many of them might not be great. It's normal to feel massive amounts of anxiety in massively abnormal times. However, the majority of people haven't received the training to cope with the stresses that the world can place on us. In just over five minutes, this video from Emma McAdam can provide you with some basic tools to help you understand what you're feeling and calm yourself positively. Word to the wise: to get good at this stuff, you'll need to practice it while you're not in the midst of an emotional crisis. Take these exercises for a spin during quiet times to give yourself an edge when all Hell breaks loose.

And if you feel like you're alone, you're not. There are so many folks floating the same shitty waters as you, right now. They understand and they're there to help. Peer support helped save my life. People who understand what you're going through will do what they can to help you, too. The American Psychological Association (APA) has a great list of contact numbers to help point you in the right direction.