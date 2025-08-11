'This will go further.' Trump says D.C. is just the start — NYC and Baltimore are next (video)

While announcing his federal takeover of Washington D.C., Donald Trump said this was just the beginning.

"We have other cities that are very bad," he said at a press conference, telling reporters that New York City, Baltimore, and Oakland were next. "This will go further." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

In other words, we can soon expect to see the National Guard controlling major cities across the United States. It's already happening. Meanwhile, America is allowing this lunatic to run amok as if it's business as usual.

From NJ.com: Later in the press briefing, he said he will be taking a look at New York City and Chicago soon. "Then I will look at New York in a little while. Let's do this. Let's do this together," he said. "And if we need to, we'll do the same thing in Chicago. We have an incompetent governor there." For Trump, the effort to take over public safety in Washington reflects a next step in his law enforcement agenda after his aggressive push to stop illegal border crossings. But the move involves at least 500 federal law enforcement officials as well as the National Guard, raising fundamental questions about how an increasingly emboldened federal government will interact with its state and local counterparts.

Trump mentions NYC, Baltimore, and Oakland, says "they're so far gone," and adds, "this will go further. We'll starting very strongly with DC." pic.twitter.com/zqSXjvFiJv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

Previously: 'It's official.' Trump takes over Washington D.C. like a true fascist (video)

