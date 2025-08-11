Trump voters left "terrified" and "shaking and crying" after Border Patrol car search (video)

A pair of two-time Trump voters just discovered that authoritarian overreach isn't quite as fun when you're on the receiving end. As reported by NBC7, George and Esmeralda Doilez got an unexpected civics lesson while heading to the dentist in Southern California.

The MAGA-loving dental patients took a detour to scope out camping spots when a squad of masked Border Patrol agents decided that brown folks making a U-turn was suspicious enough to warrant harassment.

The agents cited an "alien" in the area as their excuse. The agent scolded the Doilezes — "If you have a dentist appointment, it probably wasn't the best idea to be out in the middle of nowhere."

When the Border Patrol agents asked to search their car, the Doilezes said no. That prompted the agents to send in a sniffer dog. When it detected cannibas (legally purchased), that gave the goons the all-clear to search the car from top to bottom. No aliens were found hiding in the glove compartment. One of the agents told the couple that it was within his rights to confiscate their car on the spot, but decided to be nice. I'm gonna go ahead and let you off with a warning," he said.

The Doilezes, who voted for Trump in both 2020 and 2024, are now experiencing what scientists call "consequences." George reports feeling "shame, guilt, and anger" about their votes.

"Complying is going to get you in a prison concentration camp," George now realizes, demonstrating the kind of rapid political evolution that takes place when a leopard eats your face.

