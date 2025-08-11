Trump's militarization of DC already causing disruption and chaos

Reports are in from Washington, D.C., that around two dozen Federal agents responded to a moped vs an auto traffic incident. Trump's takeover has begun.

National Public Radio reported Monday, "at least two dozen agents running, some wearing masks and one carrying a rifle," responded to the scene that would normally be handled with an exchange of insurance and phone numbers.

It is somewhat similar to what happened with soldiers and police standing around in Los Angeles; in the nation's capital, there's not much for them to do.

After experiencing a huge increase in crime after the pandemic, Washington, D.C., violence has dropped significantly, according to the FBI data.

A Justice Department announcement posted in January boasted that crime dropped to a 30-year low in 2024.