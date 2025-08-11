What every evil meeting in Star Wars is like

After perfectly parodying every political meeting scene in Star Wars, tragically underrated sketch comedians Like a Fox Studios must have figured it was time for the bad guys to get their spotlight next. I can't argue with that reasoning when the end result is so perfect.

Every single evil meeting in the entire Star Wars saga (save for Andor, which finally gives the Empire a little more complexity) is perfectly summed up in this sketch, from the escalating acts of pointless cruelty for no particular reason to Vader inevitably flipping out on one of his subordinates. Despite poking fun at the source material, you can still tell it's made with love.

Personally, I'm a big fan of the joke droid.