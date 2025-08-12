The Eastman Kodak Company, once among America's greats but long-diminished by the decline of film and bankruptcy, "may not survive" its latest crisis. After 133 years in business, the company said money that it has "substantial doubt" about its solvency and issued a concern warning, meaning it may cease operations as a result.

Shares of Kodak plunged $1.73, or 26%, to $5.05 in Tuesday morning trading. Reached for comment, a Kodak spokesperson pointed to the statement in its regulatory filing. The warning is the latest development in the photography company's storied history, which includes introducing one of the first consumer cameras in the 1880s and mass manufacturing film rolls for hobbyists and professionals alike. But Kodak struggled to adapt when digital cameras overtook film starting in the 1990s, leading to a bankruptcy filing in 2012.

If you're thinking it's just a crapgadget rent-a-brand (as Polaroid was before being bought by the Impossible Project, or Commodore before last week), you might be surprised to learn how much modern work Kodak does. The problem is debt.

Its current financial crunch is tied to almost $500 million in short-term debt obligations, as well as more than $200 million in pension liabilities. Last year, Kodak had said it would end its pension plan in order to reduce debt, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As fictional advertising exec Don Draper said in the famous scene from Mad Men: "It's toasted."

