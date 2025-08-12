Documents reveal decades-long Trump-Epstein relationship despite denials

So you're telling me the guy who remembers every time someone was mean to him in 1986 suddenly can't recall his decade-long friendship with child sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein?

As reported in CNN's comprehensive timeline, Trump and Epstein were thicker than two trust fund babies at a gold-plated water park. We're talking private jet rides, countless photos of Trump, Epstein, and sex trafficker Ghislane Maxwell, and innocent get-togethers like this:

Trump has a "calendar girl" party at Mar-a-Lago with just two other male guests, Florida businessman George Houraney and Epstein, according to Houraney and his girlfriend at the time, Jill Harth. Later, Harth said in a 1997 lawsuit that during a business dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Trump took her to a private area, forcibly kissed her, fondled her, and restrained her from leaving a bedroom. Trump settled the lawsuit and has denied the allegations.

"I wasn't a fan," says Trump now, apparently forgetting the time he wrote "To Jeff — You are the greatest!" in his own book.

Trump claims he heroically kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2000 for being "a creep" — which would be more convincing if club records didn't show Epstein remaining a member until 2007"

Yet a comprehensive CNN review of court records, photographs, interviews, and other public documents paints a portrait of an enduring relationship until the mid-2000s, when Trump says he broke it off. Trump now repeatedly downplays his past friendshp with Epstein, even as new material continues to surface.

Let's be real: if you've flown on someone's private jet multiple times, attended their intimate parties, and got photographed with them at every society event from 1987 to 2002, you were friends. Unless, of course, your soul is so rotten than you are incapable of friendship, in which case… oh wait, now it all makes sense.

