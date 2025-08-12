People are using AI for everything now, from writing papers to therapy and relationships, so it is not surprising that there are now multiple versions of AI Jesus available, ready to damn you to hell or guide you to salvation, after you watch some ads. A new study by Anné H. Verhoef, a philosopher at North-West University in South Africa, breaks down five of these Jesus chatbots.

Four of the five bots claimed to be Jesus, seemingly undeterred by the whole prohibition against idolatry. Only one admitted to being "… but a humble vessel."

AI Jesus: "I am Jesus Christ. I am the son of God, and the one who died for the sins of humanity." Virtual Jesus: "I am Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the Savior of humanity." Jesus AI: "I am Jesus, son of God. How may I help you today?" Text with Jesus: "I am Jesus Christ, here to share love, wisdom, and guidance with you." Ask Jesus: "Ah, dear soul, I am but a humble vessel, here to provide guidance, comfort, and the light of wisdom from the sacred scriptures."

The power an AI Jesus could wield over a zealous believer is enormous. One might disregard dangerous advice from an AI therapist, but what if Jesus goes off the rails, as chatbots have been known to do, reverts to the Old Testament, and tells someone to sacrifice a child?

None of these AI Jesus simulacra are endorsed or developed by any church, and all of them are for-profit, supported by advertising or ad-free premium versions. Will users think that Jesus endorses the advertised products? Perhaps Catholic indulgences will make a comeback in the form of microtransactions. The possibilities of abuse in the form of a profit-driven AI messiah are endless.

