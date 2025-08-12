Trump transforms a simple question about National Guard deployment into an incoherent monologue

Proving once again that coherence is for commie libtards, President Trump turned a simple question about national security into an incomprehensible stream of disconnected words that makes Finnegans Wake read like Animal Farm.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would send the National Guard to cities like Chicago and Los Angeles like he did in D.C., Trump said:

"But when I look at Chicago and I look at LA, if we didn't go to LA three months ago, LA would be burning like the part that didn't burn. If you would've allowed the water to come down, which I told them about in my first term, I said, 'You're going to have problems, let it come down'. We actually sent in our military to have the water come down into LA. They still didn't want it to come down after the fires. But that was it, we have it coming down. But hopefully LA is watching. That mayor also, the city is burning, they lost like 25,000 homes. I went there the day after the fire, you were there, and I saw people standing in front of a burned-down home. Their homes were incinerated, they weren't like, even the steel, literally it was all warped, literally disintegrated because of the winds and the flames like a blow torch. They were standing on this beautiful day, maybe a couple of days after, we gave it a little time because of what they had suffered. Almost 25,000 homes. And you see what's happening now, they didn't give their permits. I went to a town hall meeting I said we're going to get you the federal permit, which are much harder."

Somewhere in Washington, the National Security Council is trying to decode whether "let it come down" is official policy, a mediocre Bowles novel, or just another syntactic hiccup in our ongoing constitutional nightmare.

Previously:

• Trump's novel approach to homelessness

• 'Trump' rants wildly about Fishbone song, 'Racist Piece of $***'

• Trump voters left 'terrified' and 'shaking and crying' after Border Patrol car search (video)