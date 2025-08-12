Ultimate cat lover's travel guide: From Japan's Cat Island to lucky statues

Atlas Obscura has an incredible list of places to visit called Catlas Obscura. They call it "The cat lady's bucketlist," and it's truly the purrfect itinerary for all cat-lovers. The list includes places across the globe, so if you're lucky, one of these locations will be near you.

If you desire to be completely surrounded by real cats, you can visit Cat Island (Tashirojima) in Ishinomaki, Japan, where more cats reside than humans. In St. Augustine Florida, you can see what may just be the world's oldest rug, and it happens to be woven from cat hair. It also used to carry a mummified human foot. In Cincinnati Ohio, you can visit the fabulous Lucky Cat Museum, which is filled with over 2,000 waving cat statues.

Whether you want to see real cats, cat art, or cat-related historical artifacts, this list has it all. If you're a fan of cats, there's definitely something for you on here. Even if none of these places are near you, they're all great fun to learn about if you're in need of a cat-themed reading break from your day.

