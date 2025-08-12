Watch: ride through the Swiss Alps on a car shuttle train – a scenic and peaceful journey you can take without leaving your car

Take a ride through the Swiss Alps without leaving your car. In several regions—Furka, Lötschberg, Simplon, and Vereina—special shuttle trains let you drive straight onto a flatbed wagon, park, and then glide through tunnels and past snow-capped peaks while you sit back and enjoy the view.

These car-carrying trains run year-round. In summer you can still opt for the high mountain passes, but in winter the shuttles are the only safe route. No advance reservation is usually required; just show up, buy your ticket, and roll on.

See also: Video of depressing first class train service between Boston and Washington DC.