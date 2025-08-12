Turns out stealing from poor people isn't as easy as just running a health insurance or payday loan company — sometimes you have to actually work for it.

As reported in the LA Times, Romanian citizen Catalin-Marius Graur got himself a decade in the slammer for running an elaborate ATM skimming operation targeting welfare recipients. Stealing food money from people who can barely afford to eat? I thought that was DOGE's job.

Graur, wjo was part of an international Romanian crime ring, managed to swipe over 36,000 stolen card numbers across California and New York. When the feds finally nabbed him at his Airbnb hideout, they found $37,000 in cash — or as Jeff Bezos calls it, a fair annual living wage for his workers.

This innovative entrepreneur came to America on a tourist visa and just… stayed. He really captured the spirit of American capitalism— exploiting the most vulnerable members of society for profit.

The good news? California finally discovered this neat invention called "microchips" and started adding them to EBT cards in April. The bad news? It took them until 2023 to figure out that maybe, just maybe, poor people deserve the same card security as everyone else.

