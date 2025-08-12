Your tech education might cost less than your Doordash order

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and a full stack of beginner-friendly coding courses for just $55.97 (reg. $1,999).

If you've ever thought about learning to code, now's the time to actually go for it. For just $55.97, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and a huge stack of beginner-friendly coding courses. That's less than most people spend on takeout in a week.

A full beginner coding kit

Visual Studio Pro is the same development environment used by pros to build apps, websites, and software you probably use every day. It supports multiple languages, runs super smooth thanks to 64-bit architecture, and includes helpful features like IntelliCode and CodeLens to make writing code a lot less frustrating. You can even collaborate with other people in real time using Live Share.

The courses cover all the basics and then some. You'll start with popular languages like Python, JavaScript, C++, Java, and SQL. From there, you can dive into projects with frameworks like Flask and Vuex, build mobile apps with Flutter and Dart, or even explore AI tools like OpenCV and ChatGPT. Everything is designed to be beginner friendly, so you're not stuck Googling every other word just to keep up.

Whether you want to pivot into tech, sharpen your skills for freelance gigs, or just build your own apps for fun, this bundle sets you up with the tools and the know-how to actually make it happen.

Right now, it's only $55.97 to get the full Visual Studio Pro and Coding Bundle, but it's not going to stay that way.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change

See other items in the shop.