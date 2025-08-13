Adventure filmmaker Thom Pollard's Everest YouTube channel is fantastic

Everest Mystery has become a new favorite YouTube channel.

Thom Pollard was the cameraman for the famous 1999 expedition that found George Mallory's body. His knowledge of the mountain, the mountaineers, sherpas, and tourists seeking to summit Everest is fascinating. Even his analysis of hiking boots tells an amazing story.

