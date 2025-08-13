Bizarre Japanese potato chip commercial features a human-sized walking dog

This Japanese commercial for Calbee potato chips is wonderfully unsettling. It features a realistic, giant dog named Consome Panchi which is actually a person in a costume. The dog walks on two legs like a human, and follows a little kid around, helping them in various situations.

Here are some highlights from the weird world of the Consome Panchi commercials:

At one point, the dog costume has a doll head instead of its usual dog head. This is just for a brief moment, and then the creature is back to being a creepy human-like dog. There is a real dog that interacts with the fake dog in one of the commercials, which draws even more attention to just how uncanny the dog costume is.

These surreal commercials are going to live in my mind forever now, but I'm OK with that. I'd watch these any day over the boring advertisements that I typically see. These commercials have effectively made me want to support the brand and buy their potato chips.

Take your dog on a 'sniff walk'