Clever cat uses homemade elevator to get back into apartment after a long day out

This cute outdoor/indoor cat has his own personal elevator for getting in and out of the apartment he lives in. In this video, the cat's owner films what happens when the cat comes home from a long day out on the streets. It proves just how intelligent cats are, and how much this particular kitty trusts his owner.

The cat begins meowing, letting his owner know that he's ready to come inside. His owner lowers a carrier down on a rope, and the smart kitty knows just want to do. The cat hops in, and gets pulled up into the window, where he greets his owner.

The way the cat seems so eager to get back inside makes it seem like he's had a very long day at the office. I'd love to see how they first figured out this cat-elavator system. My favorite part is how the cat loudly meows as a way to let his owner know he's ready to enter the elevator.

My cat loves this cheap self-groomer