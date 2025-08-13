The original owner of Pebble is peddling Pebbles once again. Let's have a bit of a history lesson.

Nerds of a certain age will recall the Pebble smartwatch. It was a gloriously simple piece of tech that scores of eager programmers worked hard to push to the limits of its, even at the time, simple chipset and Eink display to their limits, making for a great wearable. But, as companies like Apple and Samsung brought their own wristcandy to market, Pebble was stoned to death. in 2016, Fitbit bought the browbeaten company to the tune of $23 million and proceeded to damn neear brick all of Pebble's products, because if there's one constant in tech it is that we are not allowed to have nice things. Then, Google bought Fitbit. In an uncharacteristically altruistic move, the mega-company made Pebbles software an open source joint. This gave Pebble's founder Eric Migicovsky, excited to build a new smartwatch, based on the code of his old smartwatch. At the time that the software went open source, Migicovsky didn't own the rights to call his new wearable a Pebble. So, he named his new company Core Devices and planned on calling its first smartwatches the Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2. Thank the gods that Migicovsky scored the ability to csll his hardware 'Pebble' once again. Moving forward, the two wearables that Core is working on are being called Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2.

Migicovsky updates folks on what he and the new Pebbles are getting up to on his personal blog. However, as a special treat, he plopped out a video showcasing the new wearables a few hours ago. I'm pretty sure that I'm done with smartwatches, for the time being (I want a little quiet, dammit,) vut if I wasn't I'd be all over this.