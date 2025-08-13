Horrifying transformation turns ordinary rabbits into nightmare creatures as virus spreads through Colorado

Black tentacles writhing from a rabbit's face might sound like science fiction, but it's reality for Colorado residents encountering cottontails infected with a bizarre virus.

These unsettling transformations, reported by Yahoo News, are caused by shope papillomavirus, which creates dark, horn-like growths around rabbits' heads.

Fort Collins resident Susan Mansfield watched one infected rabbit return to her yard for two years, the grotesque protrusions continuing to expand. "I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn't. He came back a second year, and it grew," she told 9NEWS Northern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials assure residents that the Lovecraftian lepuses are not a danger to humans or other animals. The virus spreads only between rabbits through biting insects like fleas and ticks. Most infected rabbits survive unless the growths block their ability to eat or see.

Some researchers believe these viral "horns" inspired the jackalope legend — those mythical horned rabbits of American folklore.

