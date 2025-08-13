Spirit Airlines warns it may not survive another year as stock plummets 40%

It hasn't been a great few years for Spirit Airlines. No matter how many asses it manages to squeeze into its too-small seats, the ultra-low-cost carrier can't seem to stay afloat. According to AP News, the company's flying banana livery may not be seen at airports for much longer:

Spirit Aviation Holdings, the budget carrier's parent company, says it has "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern over the next year — which is accounting-speak for running out of money. In a quarterly report issued Monday, Spirit pointed to "adverse market conditions" that it's continued to face after a recent restructuring and other efforts to revive its business.

This past Tuesday, the airline's stock tumbled by over 40%. That's an incredible one-day decline for a company that Trump doesn't own.

When Spirit came crawling out of bankruptcy protection in the spring, it looked like it had done a reasonable job of restructuring some of its debt and even secured a bit of coin to help grow its business down the road. To try and stay out of the red, Spirit laid off a whack of employees, sent others on temporary furloughs without pay, and enacted cutbacks where it could (removing seats from their jets altogether, I guess). But it just hasn't been enough. By this time next year, it's a very good possibility that they'll be kaput. That means we'll need to get our poor service, no-notice flight cancellation, and mid-air misery fixes elsewhere. It's a good thing that the rest of the airline industry sucks almost as badly these days.