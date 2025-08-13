The eternal quest to beat Red Dead Redemption 2 without killing anyone

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the greatest games of all time. I don't feel that's a controversial statement. Like many acclaimed games before it that have been discussed to death, new ways to play Red Dead Redemption 2 have popped up in the years since its release, akin to the well-known Dark Souls challenge runs.

Trying to a beat a game where shooting is so integral to the core experience feels like a step beyond even that, though. Arthur Morgan is a tough, grizzled gang enforcer, and his world is full of convenient chest-high cover and disposable goons to unload his array of lovingly rendered period-accurate weapons at. Taking that away is unthinkable, but that's the mission of one daring, foolhardy YouTuber all the same. Feast your eyes on the Goodest Boah in the West, or one man's years-long effort to beat the game without a single kill while his sanity frays at the edges.

Nothing is off the table, including game-breaking glitches. Arthur will tie up an unreasonable amount of enemies, break through windows, push people for actual miles to avoid killing them, and pretend to shoot in group gunfights to motivate his gang. It's absolutely grueling, but the fact that he persists all the same is strangely uplifting. What's mercy worth in the Old West? Quite a bit, it seems.