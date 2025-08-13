US Attorney for DC, Jeanine Pirro, claims to have filed felony charges against the sandwich-throwing freedom fighter

Election denier and now US Attorney for the District of Columbia says the hero of the resistance who threw a Subway sandwich at Trump's Federal cops occupying Washington, DC has been charged with a felony.

"So President Trump has vowed to make D.C. safe and beautiful again," Pirro said. "And the president's message to the criminals was, if you spit, we hit."

"Well, we didn't quite do that the other night when an individual went up to one of the federal law enforcement officers and started jumping up and down, screaming at him, berating him, yelling at him, and then he took a Subway sandwich about this big and took it and threw it at the officer," she explained. "He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony, assault on a police officer."

"So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!"