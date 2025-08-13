Watching ivy peel off a brick wall is more fun than expected

This video showing ivy being removed from a brick wall has an unexpectedly satisfying reveal. Instead of breaking into messy chunks, the entire ivy growth detaches as a single, perfect sheet when pulled by a truck. It's like a giant piece of natural wallpaper.

The footage shows a simple but ingenious removal method: A rope connects the ivy's outer layer to a vehicle, which then drives forward slowly. As tension builds, the ivy's rootlets release their grip uniformly across the brick surface. The result is a complete ivy curtain that maintains its shape even after separation, while leaving the underlying wall remarkably clean.

While some property owners remove ivy out of concern for structural damage, others grow it for its insulating properties and the benefits it provides as a habitat. If you do decide to grow Ivy on the side of your home, removing it might be the best part. Now I need to find someone in my neighborhood who wants their ivy removed, so I can watch this happen in real life.

