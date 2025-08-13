Your thumbs miss real keys — this iPhone case delivers a click that'll hook you

TL;DR: The Clicks keyboard iPhone case brings mechanic click-clack typing back with style. It's currently $99 (reg. $139). Works wired, adds no bulk display obstruction, and comes with Mac-style shortcut magic.

Remember physical keyboards? Yeah, neither did we… unless you rocked a BlackBerry Bold back in the day. Well, say hello to the Clicks keyboard phone case for your iPhone. This is the gadget that'll make your thumbs nostalgic and your thumbs-up game on point. Right now, it's on sale for $99 (down from $139), a price that feels like a jailbreak from boring slab-style typing.

At first glance, Clicks looks like your phone got a Buzz Lightyear chin – longer, chunkier, and, well, undeniably awkward. But slide your iPhone into its vegan-leather-backed embrace, and start typing away. That tactile click-clack transports you straight to 2007, yet it brings modern shortcut wizardry: Cmd + H zaps you home, Cmd + Space pops up Spotlight, and a tap on Space scrolls.

Nerds in the crowd, rejoice: you can link live data, toggle CarPlay (with USB‑C models), and customize the backlit keys. No Bluetooth. No battery. Just raw, plugged-in typing magic that gives you 50% more screen real estate so you can play Candy Crush more easily. Oh, and you'll also be able to add your favorite MagSafe accessories to your iPhone, even with the case on!

But hold up – this case is not a ruggedized shell. While it's designed with brushed metal side keys, microfiber lining, and an enclosure to keep up with general wear and tear, we can't guarantee that it'll survive cliff dives or pocket swamps.

Don't trust us? Check out what other tech heads are saying about the Clicks keyboard phone case. Redditors say it's addictive- "Onyx is sleek, and the physical keys? Chef's kiss," raved one iPhone 16 Pro Max user. "Typing feels so accurate."

So, who's this thing for? The people who still send emails like it's 2006, productivity obsessives who want shortcuts everywhere, and artisanal typists who scoff at glass keyboards (because yeah, you're better than that).

Final tally? This keyboard phone case is unusually arresting, delightfully tactile, and priced like a limited-taste dessert – this physical keyboard iPhone case is your tech love letter to another era. Just don't drop it!

Don't wait too long to act because supplies are definitely going to sell out. Grab your own Clicks keyboard iPhone case for just $99.

Clicks Keyboard Phone Case

