AT&T lost your data twice and now wants you to prove it's their fault

Looks like America's favorite communications monopoly let your Social Security number slip into the dark web. As reported by CBS News, AT&T is offering to compensate customers affected by their two spectacular data fumbles if they can navigate the requirements for receiving a "documented loss cash payment," which should be about as easy as passing the 1965 Alabama Literacy Test that kept Blacks from voting in the Jim Crow South.

You'll need to prove your losses are "fairly traceable" to AT&T's incompetence — a phrase that definitely wasn't crafted by lawyers trying to minimize payouts.

AT&T managed to misplace the personal information of 73 million customers onto the dark web in March 2024, then decided to go for a high score by exposing "nearly all" their customers' call and text records a few months later.

"Please be patient," says the settlement website, presumably while your identity is being sold to the highest bidder in a Telegram channel somewhere.

Want your piece of this pie? You've got until November 18, 2025, to fill out their form. But don't get too excited — the settlement hearing isn't until December 3, 2025, and there might be appeals after that. By then, your stolen identity will probably have better credit than you do.

