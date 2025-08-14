Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani had long phone call

When Zohran Mamdani crushed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, the party's "vote Blue no matter who" credo evaporated. Many party leaders still refuse to support their own candidate, whose proposals for affordable childcare, housing, and public transit–not to mention opposition to the war in Gaza–upset key donors. The New York Times, whose own opposition to Mamdani led it to reverse a policy of not endorsing local candidates and then to a serious journalistic mistake, reports that one party figure not only took an interest but spoke to him at length: Barack Obama. "Some Democrats Panicked Over Mamdani," writes Mara Gay. "Obama Called Him."

Obama congratulated Mr. Mamdani, offered him advice about governing and discussed the importance of giving people hope in a dark time, according to people with knowledge of the conversation. Others in Mr. Obama's orbit have also shown a keen interest in Mr. Mamdani and his campaign. Jon Favreau, who served as Mr. Obama's speechwriter, and Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser, have been in communication with the Democratic strategist Morris Katz, among Mr. Mamdani's closest aides. David Axelrod, who served as Mr. Obama's chief campaign strategist and senior adviser, was also curious. Last month, he stopped by Mr. Mamdani's campaign headquarters, then in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan, to meet the candidate and his staff, and see things for himself. "What I found when I went over to that office was a familiar spirit that I hadn't seen in a while of just determined, upbeat idealism," Mr. Axelrod told me.

Here's what Obama knows better than anyone in his party: that lackluster opposition results in surges of support for outsider candidates. The exact content of the call, of course, has not been disclosed. But I imagine it went something like this:

Barack Obama

We've met before, haven't we?

Zohran Mamdani

I don't think so. Where was it that you think we've met?

Obama

At your rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria. Don't you remember?

Mamdani

(surprised) No, no I don't. Are you sure?

Obama

Of course. In fact, I'm there right now.

Mamdani

(incredulous) What do you mean? You're where right now?

Obama

At your rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria.

Mamdani

That's absurd.

Obama reaches into his coat pocket, takes out a cellular phone and holds it out to Mamdani

Obama

Call me. Dial your number.

Mamdani hesitates, puzzled.

Obama

Go ahead.

Mamdani shrugs, laughs, dials his number.

PHONE VOICE OF Obama

I told you I was here.

Mamdani, still holding the phone, stares at the man standing in front of him.

Mamdani

How did you do that?

Obama

Ask me.

Mamdani suddenly turns serious. He speaks into the phone.

Mamdani

(angrily) How did you get into my rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria?

PHONE VOICE OF Obama

You invited me. It's not my custom to go where I'm not wanted.

Mamdani

Who are you?

The man laughs – identical laughs – both over the phone and in person.

PHONE VOICE OF Obama

Give me my phone back.

