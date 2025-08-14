Border Patrol agents mistake innocent disabled teen for MS-13 member, leave bullets as party favors

Apparently, the Border Patrol's new recruitment strategy involves terrorizing disabled teenagers outside their high schools. As reported by NBC News, federal agents surrounded a 15-year-old special needs student in Los Angeles, mistaking him for an MS-13 gang member because Murica.

Baldemar Gutierrez was sitting in his mother's car outside Arleta High School when a squad of masked men jumped out of a truck like they were filming a discount action movie. They pointed guns at the teenager, who has hearing and speech difficulties, demanding information about someone he'd never met.

When they finally realized their "dangerous gang member" was actually just a scared kid with disabilities, one brilliant agent offered this consolation: "Look at the bright side: You're going to have an exciting story to tell your friends!"

The Department of Homeland Security claims they were looking for a Salvadoran national with MS-13 ties. Somehow they confused him with a U.S. citizen teenager who was literally just trying to exist while disabled.

These tactical geniuses even left their bullets scattered around a high school campus. When asked to collect their abandoned ammunition, they suggested district police could use it for "target practice." Leaving live rounds near teenagers must be a job requirement for Border Patrol now.

