Clever DIY trick transforms iPhone MagSafe gear for Steam Deck use

I've been too busy this week to finish off my series on hacking the Sony PS Vita, but I did come up with an inexpensive, surprisingly useful hack for my Steam Deck last night. I've been looking for a way to attach a battery to it that doesn't involve buying a mounting system or investing in yet another portable battery — my home is already full of the things, and spending more than I already have on my gaming habit feels dirty. The solution was in my junk drawer.

I don't tend to use iPhone cases with MagSafe baked into them. I opt for what's affordable or what I like, and then I add MagSafe to them using this sticker from ESR. They're cheap and provide a better magnetic connection than many Apple-certified accessories do. Suddenly, I'm able to attach any number of external batteries designed for my iPhone to it, plug in a USB-C cord, and power up to play a little while longer. I've also found that the Magsafe sticker can bear the weight of my 'Deck when I connect it to the stand I use to charge my smartphone. It can't charge my handheld, but it makes a great stand for playing games with an external controller.

Initially, I had some concerns that a strong magnet like the one used for MagSafe hardware could futz with the fans in my Steam Deck. But after a few days in, I haven't noticed any issues. Is it a hack that no one else has thought of? Very unlikely. Is it one that will make your life a little bit more pleasant, on the cheap? Absolutely.

