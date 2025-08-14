Former Blackwater chief seeks decade-long control of Haiti's security and finances

Remember that guy whose mercenaries gunned down 14 innocent Iraqi civilians? Now he wants to bring his special kind of peacekeeping to Haiti.

As reported by Reuters, Blackwater founder Erik Prince wants his private army to spend the next decade in Haiti, first fighting gangs and then managing the country's border tax collection system.

Prince's latest company, Vectus Global (which sounds like a rejected villain corporation from a direct-to-DVD Steven Seagal movie), claims it'll clear Haiti's major roads in about a year. He won't say how much Haiti's paying him, probably because "all of it" isn't a precise numerical figure.

This is the same strategic genius who sold Blackwater after his employees' Baghdad killing spree — only to get a convenient Trump pardon like a get-out-of-jail-free card in a rigged Monopoly game.

In other words, the man whose previous company turned "escort mission" into "massacre" now wants control of a Caribbean nation's purse strings. What could possibly go wrong?

