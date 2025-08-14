Hand soap recalled due to life-threatening bacteria in it

Are you using DermaKleen, KleenFoam, DermaSerra or PeriGiene antiseptic lotions and soaps with an expiration date between July 2025 and February 2027? Check the list, they've been recalled due to microbial contamination. More details are on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

"Burkholderia Cepacia Complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections," the notice warns. "The contaminated products may be used by immunosuppressed individuals or by people attending to immunosuppressed individuals. In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis. To date, DermaRite has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall."

If "disease that spreads through soap for immunocompromised people" was on your bingo card, you're in business. The good news: no reports of illness or death: "DermaRite said it has already notified its distributors and customers via e-mail "to immediately examine available inventory" and to destroy any recalled products "in accordance with each facility's process."