Japanese trickshot master's Zelda skills are beyond comprehension

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been out for about eight years now. You probably think you're pretty good at it by now, right?

Wrong. Japanese trickshot master and extreme showoff BreNeko is better than any of us will ever be at this game, and honestly, I'm fine with that. If you've played the modern Zelda duology for any length of time, you'll know just how improbable stunts like this quintuple long-distance trickshot are.

If that's not enough for you, how about a two-kilometer spear throw?

Honestly, the fact that the engine even supports these stunts is almost as impressive as the stunts themselves, speaking to the timeless quality these two games have achieved. I would hate to run across this guy in that upcoming Zelda co-op mode.