Man discovers throwing sandwich at cops significantly more illegal than beating them with flagpoles

Bludgeon a cop protecting the Capitol on Jan 6 — get a pardon. Throw a sandwich at an officer occupying your city —get a felony. That is the new American justice ledger. Sean Charles Dunn hurled a sub at a CBP agent in D.C. while shouting "Fuck you, fascists!"

For this protest snack, prosecutors dusted off a rarely used federal statute and slapped him with felony assault on a federal officer, punishable by up to a year in prison. AG Pam Bondi swiftly fired Dunn — who worked at the Justice Department — and crowed that he epitomizes the "Deep State."

Meanwhile, many of the rioters who beat, sprayed, and rammed doors into law-enforcement officers on January 6 have already received pardons from the very president who now wages law-and-order theater in the capital.

The message: violence against police is negotiable when it serves power; a half-eaten roll with provolone is an existential threat when it challenges it. Crime is politics now, and the punishment depends less on what you did than on whose side you're on.

Previously:

