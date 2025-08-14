South Korea's most peculiar health myth: the deadly electric fan

For decades, many South Koreans have believed that sleeping in a closed room with an electric fan running can kill you. This superstition has done more than spark late-night conversations—it has shaped the way manufacturers design fans and how consumers shop for them.

The scare began in the 1920s and 1930s, when newspapers ran lurid headlines such as "Strange Harm from Electric Fans," citing everything from nausea to facial paralysis. During the 1970s energy crisis, some historians think the government encouraged the rumor to curb electricity use.

By 2006 the Korea Consumer Protection Board had taken the idea seriously enough to issue a safety alert. The agency claimed fans could cause "asphyxiation" and hypothermia, citing 20 alleged cases between 2003 and 2005. Scientists, including climatologist Larry Kalkstein of the University of Miami, have since found no evidence that an electric fan can kill a healthy person in an ordinary room.

Although no law requires timers on fans, almost every model sold in South Korea has one. Retailers say consumers simply expect the feature, and authorities still recommend setting a timer to prevent overheating or fire risk during hot summers. Finding a timer-free fan in Korea today is nearly impossible—not because of regulation, but because the belief endures.

