Trailer for "Marty Supreme," the story of an egotistical ping-pong player

The Safdie brothers' Good Time and Uncut Gems are some of my favorite movies ever. They're also edge-of-your-seat, unrelenting two-hour-long panic attacks that leave you feeling like you've just run a marathon. With Benny Safdie off to pursue acting for a while, Josh has assumed sole directing duties, and has evidently elected to calm things down a little.

Not to say Marty Supreme, the Timothee Chalamet-led story of an egotistical ping-pong player, looks slow by any means.

Props to Chalamet for picking out the only sport he could believably play a pro at. And yes, that is Tyler, The Creator acting opposite him. The Safdies have historically been great at coaxing excellent performances out of non-actors (remember Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems?), so it'll be interesting to see how the multi-hyphenate rapper stacks up.