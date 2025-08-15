Amusing: Golf ball outsmarts JD Vance on putting green (video)

A golf ball got the best of Vice President JD Vance as he tried but failed to putt it in its place.

The battle of wills (or skills, as it were) occurred this week at his boss's Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland, where Vance hit the ball four times — even just inches away from the hole — but just couldn't get the little guy to submit. Vance eventually gave up, sheepishly grabbing the ball and turning his back to the camera. (See video below, posted by the i Paper.)

Perhaps Vance should learn a few tricks from the old pro, Donald Trump, who is an undefeated, "serial tournament champ" (at least in the eyes of his believers).

Via Daily Beast

