Create your own LEGO stop-motion films with free mobile app

A claymation alien crash-lands at a LEGO Stonehenge, freaking out the minifig tourists. The multi-legged and multi-eyed alien stands up and appears harmless until he boops a tourist on the nose, when pandemonium ensues. The tourist screams, and the alien, heretofore referred to as Boop, screams at the screaming. The action freezes as a frightened Boop tries to flee.

Photos used with permission. ©2025 The LEGO Group

That is the first minute of a combination of LEGO and Aardman stop motion animation, and LEGO wants kids to finish the story. One of the features in the free LEGO Play app, available for iOS and Android, is the Stop-Motion Video Maker. Kids will need to bring their own bricks and imagination, but the app provides tools to help them create a great-looking stop-motion video.

This stop-motion enthusiast got a behind-the-scenes tour of the making of Boop.

The suggested hashtag, #boop, doesn't have much traction yet, but I'll be keeping an eye out for all the continuations of Boop's story. LEGO and Aardman will release new stop motion challenges monthly. Hopefully, this marks the beginning of a long and fun partnership between the two brands.

