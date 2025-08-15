Documenting the drama, disputes and legal action behind Skyrim's most popular mod

If you've modded Skyrim in literally any capacity, and you more than likely have, you've installed the Unofficial Skyrim Patch. For good reason, too; it's a massive, far-reaching effort to fix every bug and inconsistency Bethesda left in the retail version of the game. There are many.

Unfortunately, the mod author happens to be a massive egotist who's let the success of the patch go to his head. Highlights include defending his sweeping lore and mechanics changes by comparing them to Hiroshima memorials, protesting against actual patches officially released by Bethesda, and, of course, suing anyone who either modifies his patch or so much as daydreams about making their own. Fredrik Knudsen of Down the Rabbit Hole, who previously chronicled the full community-driven story of EVE Online, has covered every last bloody detail in a retrospective about the Unofficial Skyrim Patch and the man behind it.

Modders can get nasty, as you'll see. Luckily, the the mod author in question has moved on to trying to fix Starfield, a downright Sisyphean task that ought to keep him busy for the next couple centuries.