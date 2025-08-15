ICE claims success recruiting "teens and seniors"

A recent decision to relax age restrictions has resulted in a "surge in applications" to join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it claims. The federal government's force of masked goons, often seen violently detaining those it wants to deport, will soon include teenagers and seniors. Previously, applicants had to be between 21 and 40 years old. Now they can be between 18 and 65.

You'll Noem when you see 'em.

[Kristi] Noem's defense of ICE raids, which she claims target "murderers, rapists, and child pedophiles" based on "reasonable suspicion," has been contradicted by incidents like the detention of U.S. citizen Andrea Velez in Los Angeles, who alleged racial profiling, as we previously reported. White House border czar Tom Homan's statement on Fox & Friends, suggesting physical appearances can justify detentions, further fueled accusations of discriminatory practices, per Yahoo News.

Another way of looking at it is that ICE couldn't meet recruitment goals despite a vastly-enlarged budget. Why are teens and seniors signing up? Consider what happens when all this is over. Old folks won't need another job and might appreciate free housing. Teenagers, on the other sand, don't see consequences coming at all.

