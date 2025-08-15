Kristi Noem finds free waterfront housing by pulling rank on Coast Guard

Our favorite cowgirl cosplayer, remorseless puppy killer, and current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has found herself a sweet new pad – rent free! – by booting the Coast Guard's top admiral from their traditional residence.

The Washington Post reports that Noem decided her rank as Reichsführer-SS meant she should have the Coast Guard commandant's waterfront mansion at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Her excuse? Some British tabloid photographers made her feel unsafe by checks story taking pictures outside her building. Oh, the humanity!

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin went full pearl-clutcher, actually linking to the National Cathedral website while begging for "humanity."

Meanwhile, Noem's been treating Coast Guard jets like her personal Southwest Airlines, making at least nine trips back to South Dakota. She even threw a fit when someone forgot her weighted blanket — clearly a matter of national security.

Remember when this self-proclaimed fiscal conservative dropped $68k in taxpayer money on a sauna and chandelier for the South Dakota governor's mansion? Looks like old habits die hard.

