In New York City's mayoral race, a Siena poll found that Republican Curtis Sliwa leads the field with New York City's conservatives. 40% of them chose the cat in the hat . But in second place is Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, whose 23% suggests that Andrew Cuomo (18%) and Eric Adams (9%) can't depend on right wingers to counter Mamdani's lead among Dems voters. Among other things, they're fighting over whether to bring Trump in to help them out. Cuomo seems interested; Sliwa not so much.

New York City Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa said that President Trump's interference in the New York election could embolden Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani. "In this situation, it doesn't help if he intervenes in New York City," Sliwa told Fox 5's Morgan McKay on "Politics Unusual" on Friday. … The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Trump had multiple phone calls with Cuomo and was considering "getting involved" in the mayoral race.

Another recent poll of likely voters (irrespective of political affiliation) put Mamdani over 50%, though that was an outlier among polls showing relatively modest leads. Cuomo's decision to stay in the race after being defeated by Mamdani in the Democratic primary always looked desperate. Now it's starting to look delusional.

• Remembering Zohran Mamdani's short-lived rap career

• Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani had long phone call