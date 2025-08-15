New Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy sequel brings Mark Hamill back in mystery role

Last year's animated Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was a super fun "What If?" style animated adventure that mixed up the entire galaxy and introduced us to Darth Jar Jar and the Dark Falcon, among other outstanding canon-bending characters and ships. The trailer for the four-part sequel, Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (whew) just dropped, and it does not disappoint.

Pieces of the Past features new mixed-up characters and another amazing voice cast, including Mark Hamill in an undisclosed role (*cough* Luke Skywalker *cough*), Alan Tudyk as evil K2-S0, and Billie Dee Williams as Lando the Mandalorian. Landolorian? Porgs have to have been mashed up with purrgills, who may want a word with giant Chewbacca. Ben Schwartz voices Jaxxon, who explains that "You probably haven't heard of me because I'm a real deep cut." A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.

I didn't spot Cal Kestis in the trailer, but he is featured prominently on the poster, so he will likely make an appearance and ease the pain of waiting for the final entry in his video game trilogy. Hopefully, BD-1 will be with him, perhaps hanging out with Servo, the GNK droid. Rebuild the Galaxy is an embarrassment of fan service and LEGO set promos, and I love every minute of it.

