Nintendo's next big Switch 2 exclusive is… weird

They call it the Switch 2 because it only has 2 exclusives. One of which is just okay. All jokes aside, though, the launch lineup for this notoriously expensive console has been questionable, especially as a followup to the Switch 1, which gave us two of the best games ever made back to back. Not to worry, though, because the Big N is here to add some value to that $450 purchase with their latest exclusive…

…Wheelchair basketball. Huh. Drag x Drive, which launched just today, looks a bit like the Switch 1's ARMS, if you remember that game: an early-life title hyperfocused on a specific mechanic that demonstrates a specific feature of the new system. It was motion control; now it's mouse controls.

Unlike ARMS, however, DxD lacks an original setting, a distinctive art style, or a cast of appealing characters. It likely says something that in a generation marked by relentless price hikes, a first-party Nintendo exclusive for their brand-new console is being released for twenty bucks. It's easy to see why they settled on wheelchairs — the physical action of pushing one comes naturally when you're holding a mouse in your hand.

The lack of any exploration of this gimmick, though — Nintendo won't even call them wheelchairs in marketing — makes the game come across as painfully generic. There could have been real potential here for positive disability representation in gaming, but Nintendo's inability or unwillingness to engage with the elephant in the room seems to have bled through into every other aspect of DxD's presentation. But hey, at least it's not $80.