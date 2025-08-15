Revisit the surreal world of "Boohbah" with this bizarre early 2000s website

If you have any recollection of the early 2000s children television program Boohbah, it may feel like a vague memory of a fever dream. The show is about fuzzy humanoid creatures that live in a universe filled with rainbows, playful noises, and absurdity. If strange flashbacks of this show live in your mind rent-free, you can re-visit the absolute strangeness of the show here on Boobah Zone. ​​

Boohbah Zone is an interactive website that was created the same year as the TV show. You can click on different areas of the home page and each one takes you to a different screen where you can play with different sounds, shapes, and characters from the show. My favorite part happens when you click the center of the screen, where you'll be able to see special guest stars Mr. Man, Mrs. Lady, and some other people floating around with no explanation in the liminal space that is the Boohbah zone.

The randomness of the Boohbah universe makes it feel like it came from a baby's imagination. This website seems like it could be a very entertaining place to visit while in a psychedelically altered state. That said, Boohbah Zone may be all it takes to alter one's state.



