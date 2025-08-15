Sick of sludgy sound? Beat listener fatigue with this deal on Beats Earbuds

TL;DR: Get a pair of sleek, sound-enhancing Beats Fit Pro Earbuds for 50% off — that's just $99 (Reg. $199).

Have you heard of listener fatigue? It happens when your headphones, speakers, or other listening-device of choice muddle your sound so much that it causes mental exhaustion. That's right: how you listen can effect how much you enjoy what you're listening to. So if you were looking for a sign to upgrade your earphones, this is it. Thankfully, the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds offer crisp sound and spatial audio to enhance your listening experience at an affordable cost — now 50% off at $99.

When you think of Beats, you might think of the 2010s era oversized headphones. And though big, over-ear headphones are trending again, these sleek earbuds offer just as much noise-cancelling power in a smaller package. With the signature Beats adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) capabilities, block out the outside world while letting you hear what matters in transparency mode.

Worried about comfort? These headphones deliver more than just style and sound. They lock into place to stay put whether you're at the gym, at work, or traveling. Wherever you go, so will your stylish earbuds. That's because they're water and sweat resistant, too. Not to mention the customizable silicon tip options for the perfect fit. And if you lose them on the go, just turn on iOS Find My or head to the Beats app on Android.

But nothing is more satisfying than the immersive quality of the spatial audio and custom acoustic platform. You can customize the sound you want to surround yourself with thanks to these small but mighty accessories.

Here's to good music, clear podcasts, immersive audiobooks and more. No more listener fatigue — all with the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds for just $99 (Reg. $199).

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds – White (Open Box)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.