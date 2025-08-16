Camera-equipped bird feeders capture all kinds of non-avian critters enjoying snacks!

I have friends who can't stop talking about their cool camera-equipped bird feeders that allow them to see all of the visitors who come to feast in their yards. Maybe I'll eventually get my own, but until then I am enjoying "Bird Buddy" on Instagram and YouTube, where you can see photos and videos of so many amazing, beautiful, and funny avian friends enjoying their delicious meals. And while I love a good bird snack session — check out this gloriously long-tongued woodpecker, for example — I am, of course, to nobody's surprise, even more drawn to the non-avian creatures that are caught on camera snarfling a tasty treat.

And boy howdy, lucky for me (and you!), there are LOTS of critters other than birds who enjoy the crunchy snacks tucked inside bird feeders. Check out this brazen squirrel who suffers not even a smidgin of shame as he scoops up sunflower seeds and other morsels with both hands and shovels them greedily into his gaping pie hole. The cheeky fella is as adorable as he is hilarious. And watch this bold raccoon helping itself to the goods. He barely even bothers using his hands, and instead just shoves his snout directly into the pile of feed. He's kind enough to give us an extreme close-up of his food-covered nose and his gorgeous teeth, though, so all is forgiven. And finally, here's my favorite — this big ol' snuggly bear. Look how gently and politely this beautiful ursid slurps up peanuts with its tongue and politely chews them before going in for another, and another, and another. Very mindful, very demure! I could watch them all day. I can't wait to see who shows up next!

See more voracious visitors and ravenous rascals, avian and otherwise, at Bird Buddy's YouTube or Instagram!

