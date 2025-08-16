Goth Disney vibes: Raven and human share magical bond in heartwarming video

This video feels like a goth version of every Disney princess-and-critter scene: a cool, stylish human and an adorable raven trading songs and snuggles. The bird is so relaxed it's obvious they've been friends for ages.

If a raven ever chose me like that, I'd feel like the luckiest person alive. Moments like this show how powerful—and sweet—the human-animal bond can be. I hope their friendship lasts forever.

Fun fact: like parrots, ravens can mimic human speech and everyday sounds (yes, even car alarms). They also remember individual faces for years, tagging people as "safe" or "dangerous." This raven clearly filed its human under "safe"—and then some.



See also: Raven demonstrate remarkable problem-solving skills with water displacement